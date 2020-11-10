Sonam Kapoor may be a star kid, but the journey hasn’t been easy for the actress. When she learnt about Ranbir Kapoor assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Saawariya, she was keen on doing the same. To an extent, where the actress fought with her parents. Not just that, she hid the fact that she was Anil Kapoor’s daughter from SLB.

It was during The Zoya Factor promotions that Sonam made the big revelation. The actress was 17-years old back then when she told her mother, Sunita Kapoor, that she wanted to assist SLB rather than going to college. Just like any other parent, the answer was no.

Sonam Kapoor then convinced Anil Kapoor mentioning that Ranbir Kapoor was working as an assistant director on Saawariya too. Anil was apprehensive as he did not know Sanjay Leela Bhansali personally but eventually gave his nod. The twist arrived when the actress hid her identity from SLB.

Revealing it all in a conversation with ETC Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor had shared, “The first day I went to his office to meet him, I was sitting at a table. He just came back from church and he looked at me and he is like, ‘You have come for acting? Are you here for an audition?’ I said, ‘No, sir, I have come to be an assistant.’ He said, ‘But you should act, haan.’ I said okay.”

When later Sonam’s identity was revealed to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the director was ‘very upset.’ The actress further revealed, “Then he found out who my father was and he got very upset. He was like, ‘Are you allowed…?’ I was 17 years old and bohot jhooth-voot bol ke (after lying a lot) I was there. But I got it on my own.”

Well, we’re glad to see Sonam Kapoor being unstoppable and being where she is today. The actress completed 13 years in the Industry yesterday. She penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram and expressed her gratitude towards fans and all the well-wishers.

