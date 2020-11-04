Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is also known for her style statements. While many would boost about it, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo says she never intends to dress up for others.

Advertisement

Talking about it, the actress also mentioned that her style statement is all about her individuality and self-expression and doesn’t depend on someone’s opinion.

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor said, “I realised I don’t care and just did what I wanted to do, because of my upbringing. I did what I felt like doing. I think that’s what girls and boys should be able to do. Nobody should be giving you permission. My style statement, if there is one, of me being a complete individual. I like being myself and expressing myself. I don’t believe in dressing for others or dressing for someone’s opinion, it’s just for myself, my individuality, my self-expression.”

Sonam Kapoor has played a girl next door in many films including her debut film Saawariya, Delhi-6, Raanjhanaa and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The actress is generally known for her sense of high fashion in her public appearance.

The actress shared how clothes and jewellery she received in legacy hold sentimental value. She said, “My Nani left me her wedding jewellery. They are simple, old, small and beautiful. She left me pearls as well that I wore at my wedding. It was a necklace. I also wore a necklace that my father gifted my mother on her 50th birthday. It is one of my most prized possessions as my father gave it to my mother and she gave it to me.”

In other news, Sonam Kapoor took to social media and announced her support to the Film Heritage Foundation. This not-for-profit organization founded by filmmaker Shivendra Singh Dungarpur in 2014, is dedicated towards the preservation, restoration and archiving of historic Indian films.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor last featured in The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. As per reports, the actress has been reading various scripts during her stay in London and may soon announce her upcoming next.

Must Read: Tahira Kashyap On Ayushmann Khurrana’s On-Screen Kisses: “Yes, I Did Have These Insecurities”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube