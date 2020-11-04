We have been amazed by Ayushmann Khurrana’s performance from his debut Bollywood film, Vicky Donor, but that doesn’t seem to be the case with wifey Tahira Kashyap. Don’t believe us? Well, the author recently revealed that she wasn’t cool with him kissing and making out on the silver screen.

She also added that it had an impact on her mental as well as physical health. Read on to know all that she said about her marriage suffering because of the intimate moments of Ayushmann on screen.

During a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Tahira Kashyap opened up about the period when her marriage was on the receiving end because of Ayushmann’s on-screen kisses and lovemaking scenes. She said that she had gone deep into the complexes of what’s happening when Ayushmann Khurrana started acting in Bollywood.

She added that it had impacted her mental happiness as well as physical well being too. Tahira Kashyap revealed, “I ended up having IBS, which is irritable bowel syndrome. But the root cause was extreme unhappiness and I feel you know it’s not the circumstances which are unhappy but your own stress and anxiety that accentuates a situation. I needed to undergo a lot of learning, and I have done that. But yes, it was difficult for me to embrace this entire concept of the film industry.”

Talking further about it, Kashyap said it all began with Ayushmann Khurrana’s debut film, Vicky Donor. The author mentioned, “Vicky Donor se shuru ho gaya tha. I was at home, I was pregnant and looking like a whale. I had gained 20 kilos and every woman goes through the journey. But I kept thinking that I’m looking like this, and my husband is romancing on screen. My reactions were immature but I don’t regret that at all. Yes, I did have these insecurities. It didn’t finish off there. It went on to Nautanki Saala, where he recorded the longest kiss on screen. It was all out in the press and it got to me.”

Tahira Kashyap says that it has all changed now. She said that while watching Andhadhun, she told the film’s director, Sriram Raghavan, that she wished the lovemaking scene between Ayushmann and Radhika could be longer. She added, “It seemed too quick and abrupt. So that’s the change I have had. Now, I look at it from an artistic point of view. Today, I’m a filmmaker and I might also need someone to enact out love on screen, regardless of whose husband or boyfriend he is, so I took time to realise that this is okay.”

On the professional front, Tahira Kashyap released her book, 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman, recently. The book talks about her life, her journey and some inside stories that people do not know about.

