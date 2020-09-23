Vicky Donor Fame Bhupesh Kumar Pandya Passes Away; Manoj Bajpayee & Gajraj Rao Mourn The Loss

Yet another sad news for Bollywood. Actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, who was fighting lung cancer, has passed away. Bhupesh Kumar Pandya has worked in popular films including Vicky Donor and Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi. On Wednesday, National School of Drama announced his death via a tweet. Senior actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao have expressed their condolences on Twitter.

Bhupesh was a graduate from the National School of Drama and had worked in several projects in Bollywood as well as Indian television.

The NSD tweet reads, “The news of Bhupesh Kumar Pandya’s (alumnus NSD 2001 batch) death is extremely sad. The NSD family pays a heartfelt tribute. God bless the departed soul.”

Manoj Bajpayee wrote in Hindi, “May God rest Bhupesh Pandya’s soul.” Gajraj responded to the NSD’s tweet with folded-hands emojis. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra also reacted on the news with an upset emoji.

The actor was undergoing treatment for stage 4 lung cancer at a hospital in Ahmedabad and was in need of INR 25 lakh for the treatment. Reportedly, Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao and Rajesh Tailang had helped him. But unfortunately, the actor’s life couldn’t be saved.

As per Hindustan Times, Bhupesh Kumar Pandya’s friend previously had shared a fundraiser for the actor, as he needed money for his cancer treatment. Manoj Bajpayee shared the link and tweeted, “Request all of you to step forward help out colleague Actor Bhupesh an Nsd graduate !!” Even Gajraj Rao donated INR 25000 for his treatment. Guneet Monga’s production house Sikhya Entertainment had donated Rs 2 lakh.

Koimoi offers heartiest condolences to Bhupesh Kumar Pandya’s family and friends. His death is undoubtedly a significant loss to the entertainment fraternity.

