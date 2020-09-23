Actress Poonam Pandey hits the headlines with almost every move she makes in the entertainment industry. However, this time her husband Sam Bombay is making the headlines but for all the wrong reasons. The news comes a few days after the couple tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding in Bandra.

The couple’s wedding came as a surprise to all her fans. Both looked surreal in their wedding couture. Their wedding pictures went viral on social media in no time. After the wedding, they soon embarked on a honeymoon to Goa where things went down the road hill.

Film producer Sam Bombay is now making the headlines in a molestation case and it was filed none other than his wife Poonam Pandey. In her complaint, she had alleged that Sam had molested and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. Following which, he was arrested by the Goa police. The alleged incident occurred in Canacona village in South Goa where she is currently shooting for a film.

“Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested,” Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station said, according to PTI. The victim was subjected to mandatory medical tests, he added.

Now according to the latest report from Hindustan Times, Sam has been granted bail by the Judicial magistrate Shanoor Audi on Tuesday evening on a of Rs 20,000.

Earlier, Poonam Pandey and her husband had posted some beautiful pics and videos while enjoying their honeymoon. She shared a video with a caption, “Having the best honeymoon :)”

What do you guys think about this Poonam Pandey controversy? Share your thoughts on the same in the comments section below.

Must Read: KRK Shames Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan Over Drug Involvement: “Bollywood Ki Choriyan, Choron Se Kam Thode Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube