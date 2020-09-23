Indian superstar Yash’ KGF created quite a noise across the country with its phenomenal storyline and Yash’ amazing portrayal of Rocky Bhai in the film. The audience is eagerly waiting for the sequel of KGF but due to the pandemic the shooting was put on hold and the team has recently started shooting for the remaining bits of the film again.

Superstar Yash is also all set to get back to the sets and resume his role as Rocky Bhai and is currently undergoing intensive training to get into the best shape possible.

Talking about the same, a source close to Yash shares, “Yash is going the extra mile and has doubled up on his workout routines while preparing to get back on the sets and start shooting for KGF2. His daily workout routine is broken down into different sets of exercises.”

Talking about the actors daily routine, the source continues, “Yash starts his day super early around 6 am with half an hour of cardio. Following which he starts weight training and ab workouts that take up an hour and then another cardio session. Yash also works out in the evening with different exercises and heavyweight training, he is also on a very strict diet.”

KGF2 is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year and will also see Sanjay Dutt essay the role of Adheera in the film.

Meanwhile, actor Yash believes the phenomenal success of “KGF: Chapter 1”, which struck gold at the box office and won over audiences across languages, has given the Kannada movie industry a platform to dream big and make films without inhibitions.

Prashant Neel-directed “KGF” is the first Kannada film to breach into the Rs 200 crore club worldwide.

The film was dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. It did exceptionally well in all languages.

“The success of ‘KGF’ means a lot to the Kannada industry, especially to a lot of our talented technicians who don’t get the due they deserve. This success has boosted the morale of Kannada industry. It has justified the talent of Prashant Neel,” Yash told IANS in an interview.

