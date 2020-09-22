Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan is turning 33 today and to commemorate his birthday, superstar Mohanlal has presented the motion poster of the actor’s upcoming film titled Bruce Lee. Mukundan will be playing the titular role in the film. The superstar also wished the actor on Twitter.

Mohanlal not only wished the actor but also sent his best wishes to the entire team of the upcoming movie, which is directed by Vysakh. The motion poster shared by the superstar shows Mukundan with a gun in hand. It also reads, ‘every action has consequences’.

As seen in the motion poster below, the backdrop of the poster shows a silhouette of a child holding an adult’s hand, thus giving a hint at the relationship angle of the film. Unveiling the poster on Twitter, Mohanlal wrote, “Presenting the motion poster of #BruceLee, starring Unni Mukundan, directed by Vysakh, written by Udaykrishna, DOP by Shajikumar, produced by #UMF Pvt Ltd, Best wishes to the entire team & wishing @Iamunnimukundan. a happy birthday (sic).”

Take a look at the motion poster shared by the Malayalam superstar below:

Presenting the motion poster of #BruceLee, starring Unni Mukundan, directed by Vysakh, written by Udaykrishna, DOP by Shajikumar, produced by #UMF Pvt Ltd,Best wishes to the entire team & wishing @Iamunnimukundan a happy birthday Watch – https://t.co/xjXghSk6bz — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 22, 2020

Bruce Lee marks the second collaboration of Mukundan and Vysakh. The film, which is touted to be a mass entertainer, is written by Udayakrishna and the cinematography is courtesy Shajikumar. The upcoming film is more special for the 33-year-old actor since it is his first movie under his own production, Unni Mukundan Films.

Going by the looks of the motion poster, Bruce Lee would be an over-the-top action potboiler. The film will go on floors in 2021. Mukundan had previously delivered blockbusters like Mohanlal’s Pulimurguan and Mammootty’s Madhura Raja. Both films proved to be a worldwide box office hit and collected more than Rs 100 crore.

Apart from Bruce Lee, Unni Mukundan will also star in the upcoming crime thriller Meppadiyan. This film is written and directed by Vishnu Mohan. The film stars Sreenivasan, Lena, Hareesh Kanaran and Kalabhavan Shajohn in key roles.

Must Read: Prabhas & Deepika Padukone Starrer To Have Director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao As A Mentor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube