Mahanti fame Nag Ashwin’s next directorial will have Deepika Padukone and Prabhas as the lead characters. The untitled film is touted to be a first-of-its-kind sci-fi drama set in the backdrop of a third World War. Ever since the project was announced fans can’t wait to know what’s in stores for them.

Now the makers have made an important announcement regarding the untitled film. Vyjayanthi Movies, the film’s production house, took to social media to extend a warm welcome to Singeetam Srinivas Rao. The makers have said that his creative superpowers will be a guiding force for the team.

Interestingly the news comes on a day when Singeetam Srinivasa Rao is celebrating his 89th birthday. The official Twitter account of Vyjayanthi Movies made the announcement on his birthday. The tweet read, “A long-awaited dream finally comes true. We are thrilled to welcome Singeetam Srinivasa Rao Garu to our epic. His creative superpowers will surely be a guiding force for us.”

While the poster shared on twitter had the words, “Welcoming one of the greatest filmmakers Singeetam garu to the magnum opus as our mentor. Happy Birthday sir. Thank you for using your quarantine time also for the film (sic).”

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao is a well-known screenwriter, composer, singer, lyricist and actor in the south film industry. Last week the legendary filmmaker took to his social media page and announced that he has been tested coronavirus positive. He released a video, wherein he revealed that it’s a mild case of COVID-19 and he is currently observing self-isolation at home till September 22.

Rao’s home quarantine comes after testing positive for the novel coronavirus on September 9. He also revealed that during his quarantine period he has been going on about his daily routine.

Coming back to Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Nag Ashwin’s untitled film, the cast and crew will be finalised in the coming weeks, and it will go on floors in early 2021. The film is expected to hit the screens in 2022.

