Hrithik Roshan Is Proud Of Himself & Selfie Addicts Will Relate To Him!

Actor Hrithik Roshan cannot stop gushing over the latest selfie he shot. In the image he posted on Instagram, Hrithik looks dapper in a black T-shirt and cap.

“Ye selfie hai. Camre ka button mere haath main hai (this is a selfie. I have the button for the camera in my hand). Waah! I am proud of myself,” he wrote alongside the image. Well, all the selfie addicts around will relate to his caption for sure!

Hrithik is quite active on social media since the lockdown. The actor had earlier shared a suited-up snapshot on the photo-sharing website. The picture received over 2.6 million likes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hrithik Roshan was last seen on screen in the 2019 action blockbuster, “War”, along with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He will soon be back in superhero mode with Krrish 4. Koi Mill Gaya’s Jaadu might make an entry again in Hrithik’s life in this movie.

Must Read: #BoycottBollywoodDruggies: Netizens Have A Field Day Supporting Kangana Ranaut Against Deepika Padukone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube