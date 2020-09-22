While Ranbir Kapoor fans await the release of his ambitious Brahmastra, the news today will make them dance with joy. As per the latest buzz, if things fall in place, Ranbir might make his digital debut with a massively scaled assassin drama with Disney Plus Hotstar. The actor may star in the adaptation of the Hollywood hit, The Night Manager, and below are all the details about the same to make your day.

Yes, you read that right. Nothing is confirmed as yet, but the grapevine has that the streaming giant has approached Ranbir for the series. The buzz also says that they will begin to hunt for the director once the actor gives the nod to the project.

For the unversed, earlier reports had suggested that Hrithik Roshan was also approached for the adaptation of The Night Manager. As reported in Mid-Day, the makers are keen on shooting the series with Ranbir Kapoor in various picturesque locations across the world. Which means the show won’t go on floors soon.

A source close to the development said, “The discussions began only a few weeks ago. Only if RK gives his nod, the team will begin the hunt for a director. The 10-part series has been envisioned on a grand scale and will be shot across multiple countries. The show is not likely to go on floors soon as the multi-country shoot will be hard to pull off amid the current restrictions. Also, Ranbir Kapoor has allotted his dates to his next with Shraddha Kapoor that rolls in November.”

For the unversed, The Night Manager is a hit 2016 BBC show that was adapted from John le Carre’s 1993 novel. It starred Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, and Elizabeth Debicki. As of now, no names other than Ranbir Kapoor’s have surfaced as of yet.

On the film front, Kapoor is gearing up for his next magnum opus Brahmastra. The actor will also be seen in Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor also has a film with Shraddha Kapoor in his kitty, which has Luv Ranjan as the director on board.

How excited are you to see Ranbir in The Night Manager adaptation?

