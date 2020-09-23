Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut has been the talk of the Tinseltown for a while now. He has already shot with Jagannadh Puri opposite Ananya Panday for a Bollywood film. Now, as per reports the South actor has also given his nod for Abhishek Kapoor’s film based on Balakot Air Strike in 2019.

After the tragic Pulwama Attack that took lives of 40 army personnel on February 14, the Indian Air Force conducted an airstrike. Popularly known as Balakot Airstrike, in the wee hours of February 26 Indian warplanes attacked a Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Abhishek Kapoor earlier announced that he’s collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar for the same. A source close to Pinkvilla has revealed that Vijay Deverakonda has verbally said yes for the same.

The source revealed, “The untitled project on Balakot Air Strike will mostly be South superstar Vijay Deverakonda’s big Bollywood debut. While his next film Fighter will be dubbed in Hindi and given a pan-India release, Abhishek’s directorial will be his full-fledged Hindi feature. He will play the role of Wing Commander and national hero Abhinandan Varthaman who was kept captive in Pakistan for 60 hours following the India-Pakistan standoff. The film will trace the Pulwama attack, the air strike and Abhinandan’s time in captivity in the neighbouring country and his return to India.”

Although Vijay hasn’t yet signed a contract, he has given a verbal nod to the same. “When Vijay was offered the project, he expressed his interest in it. While he still has not signed on the dotted line, the Covid outbreak delayed things further. Right now, the team has no clue of when to bring the film on floors. Abhishek will first finish his film with Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor and then proceed with this ambitious project,” said the source.

The publication tried to get in touch with Abhishek Kapoor and T-Series but there was no response.

Meanwhile, if Vijay Deverakonda has really agreed to do this project it’s sure shot going to be a blockbuster keeping in mind the powerful script of the same.

