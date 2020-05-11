Vijay Deverakonda Tells Karan Johar How Memorable Film Fighter Is & We Can’t Wait Anymore!

Heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda celebrated his 31st birthday yesterday and his fans and folks stormed the Internet to wish the Arjun Reddy star. But what caught everyone’s attention was Karan Johar’s wish and later Vijay’s reply also went viral. Check below what the two have to say.

Wishing, Vijay Deverakonda a happy birthday, Karan Johar wrote, “Happy birthday Vijay! We will celebrate soon! And can’t wait for everyone to see you explode on screen with @purijagan !!! Watch this space for more!!.”

Now for the unversed, Karan Johar is one of the presenters and is backing Vijay Deverakonda’s first pan India project tentatively titled Fighter. The film that is been directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film stars Ananya Panday opposite the South star.

Vijay Deverakonda further replied Karan and expressed his gratitude to the filmmaker for being supportive. He also said that he can’t wait for the people to see what they have created. He wrote, “Karannn :) I can’t wait for India to see what we are making and to celebrate it. AndAnd thank you for being you – warm, funny and whole heartedly supportive I feel a responsibility to give you a massively memorable film. And I will.”

Meanwhile, Fighter has been making headlines since its very inception. Vijay Deverakonda went through rigorous training for the film and has even learnt a new form of martial arts. The team has completed a long schedule in Mumbai. Various pictures from the sets including one that had the two taking a bike ride and the other on the ferry had even gone viral.

The movie has become one of the most anticipated films. Alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, it will also star Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal parts.

