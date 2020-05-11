Nayanthara aka Lady Superstar Of South and her filmmaker beau Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adored and loved couples in Kollywood. The actor-filmmaker duo never misses to stay in headlines, and grab eyeballs with their amazing chemistry which we get to see in pictures that Vignesh Shivan shares on his Social media handle.

Yesterday on the beautiful occasion of Mother’s day, Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram handle, not just to wish his mother, but also to send Mother’s day wishes to Nayanthara’s mom.

The filmmaker first shared a few pictures with his mother and sister with a cute note that read, ” Happy Mother’s Day 😘😘😘 our access to God every day… the most selfless characters in our lives! May They always be blessed with the best of everything!! 😇😇😇🥳🥳🤩🤩 love you, mommy & my sister”

Vignesh Shivan then had a series of pictures of Nayanthara dressed in traditional Kerala attire with her mom. The filmmaker had a caption along with the pictures that read, ” Happy Mother’s Day to you Mrs. Kurian… 🎉🥰 you’ve done a good job bringing up such a beautiful child 🤗🥳🥳🥳🥰🥰😌😌😌😌 We love you sooo much amma 😘😘🥰🥰😇😇🥳🥳 thank u ammuuuu 🤗🤗”

The one post that had everyone’s eyes and attention was when he referred Nayanthara as the mother of his future children. Vignesh Shivan shared a cute picture of Nayanthara with a baby in her arm, with this caption, “Happy Mother’s Day to the mother of the child in the hands of the mother of my future children … “

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It was during the shoot of Vignesh Shivan’s directorial Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, when the filmmaker and Nayanthara fell in love and they have been going strong in their relationship from the past four years.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!