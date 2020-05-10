On the beautiful and auspicious occasion of mother’s day, South superstars took to their Social media handles to share adorable pictures with their moms along with heartfelt wishes. The likes of Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, R. Madhavan, Kajal Aggarwal, Nani, Chiranjeevi, Samantha Akkineni are few of those who made sure to wish their moms and also all the other mothers in the world.

Below are some of the the adorable wishes and beautiful pictures compilled:

Allu Arjun: ” Greatest lesson I learned from my mother is … how to be simple even when you have Lots. Happy Mother’s Day to My Mother and all the Mothers in the world . #Mothersday”

Chiranjeevi: ” Behind all our stories, there is always our mother’s story.Because that is where we all begin. Precious MOMents.”

Nani: అమ్మ ❤️

Mahesh Babu: ” To the two guiding lights in my life… and to all the phenomenal mothers out there !! Shine on bright❤️ @namratashirodkar”

R.Madhavan: ” Happy Mother’s Day to the mothers who mean the world to me. ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏”

Kajal Aggarwal: “To the girl who always leads by example, making my heart swell with pride and bow with humility, simultaneously. Happy Mother’s Day @vinayagg2060

I love you so much.”

Samantha Akkineni: <3

Share with us your adorable memories about this special day in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!