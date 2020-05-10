KGF: Chapter 2’s Digital Rights Sold At Three Times The Higher Price Than The 1st Part?

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the highly awaited movies, especially after the mass popularity of the first instalment. Apart from theatrical success, the period action thriller is a huge hit on digital platform too.

Now, as KGF: Chapter 1 turned out to be a tremendous success, expectations from the KGF: Chapter 2 are sky-high Especially, with big guns like Sanjay Dutt joining in for a lead role. Considering all the buzz around the project, it is learnt that the movie has been offered a really huge deal by the online streaming giant, Amazon Prime.

As the rumours, Amazon Prime has offered an amount of 55 crores to seal the digital rights deal for KGF: Chapter 2, which is inclusive of all versions. Interestingly, the amount is three times higher than the amount of 18 crores, which was reportedly paid for the first instalment.

Huge, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2 has been declared to release on 23rd October 2020, which seems to bit difficult considering the lockdown conditions.

Recently, Yash shared his excitement of sharing screen space with Raveena Tandon in the second chapter of “KGF”.

In the film, Raveena will be seen playing the role of a cop Ramika Sen.

Welcoming the actress on-board, Yash took to Instagram and wrote: “Ramika Sen may not be welcome to Rocky’s territory.. but Raveena ma’am is definitely more than welcome to Yash’s hometown!It’s a pleasure having you onboard ma’am !! Let’s have a blast.”

Ravina too shared a post with Yash on her Instagram handle. She uploaded a boomerang video in which they both can be seen giving deadly looks.

