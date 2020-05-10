Happy Mother’s Day 2020: English Journalist Rudyard Kipling’s very quote ‘God Could Not Be Everywhere Therefore He Made Mothers’ is something that we all can agree to, and there’s no denying that. Selfless, nurturing, humble, loving, supportive, role model, etc are just a few of many other qualities that mothers have.

There is no doubt that a mother is a pillar of strength in every person’s life. No matter what, a mother stands front and strong to lend support to her child and family. Mother is someone who puts everyone’s happiness before her own, thus it makes one wonder why Mother’s day is just limited to one day, and why not every day? The sacrifices and pain that a mother undergoes to make sure her child is safe and happy in his/her life, is something that can’t be ever expressed in words.

Today, on this very special and the auspicious occasion of Mother’s day, we at Koimoi have made a list of 5 of the popular and loved on-screen mothers from down south.

KGF (Archana Jois aka Shanthamma)

2018 released highly successful action film KGF: Chapter 1 with Kannada star Yash in lead had the audience asking for more. The highlight of the film was also young actress Archana Jois. These days where many actresses of 50+ age hesitate to play mother’s role to lead characters in the film, Archana Jois at just 30 pulled off the role Shanthamma (Rocky Bhai’s mom) with her natural acting skills. Interestingly, it was her debut film. Archana was well appreciated for her performance as Rocky Bhai’s mother and also as his pillar of strength in the film.

Baahubali (Ramya Krishnan aka Rajmatha Shivgamani)

Veteran actress Ramya Krishnan time and again has proved her acting skills with a wide range of roles that she has portrayed in films in her career spanning over 3 decades. Ramya Krishnan showcased stellar performances as Rajmatha Shivgamani, foster mother of Prabhas aka Amrendara Baahubali, in SS Rajamouli’s epic action films Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Her performance as a Queen of Mahishmati, a true leader and as a caring mother who treats everyone equally irrespective of status and position had the audience going gaga.

Ramya Krishnan aka Rajmatha Shivgamani is without a doubt one of the most loved characters in the Baahubali series and one of the strong characters in the history of Indian cinema. Post-release of Baahubali: The Conclusion, The Rise of Sivagami an Indian historical fiction novel was written by Anand Neelakantan based on Ramya Krishnan’s character. The Rise of Sivagami acts as a prequel to the film Baahubali: The Beginning.

Achuvinte Amma ( Urvashi aka Vanaja)

This Malayalam film with actresses Urvashi and Meera Jasmine in lead is one among those movies which without a doubt will be a treat to watch with your mother any day. The story revolves around Vanaja (Urvashi) a single mother and her daughter Achu (Meera Jasmine). The intense yet friendly relation which the mother-daughter duo in the film share is the backbone of the entire story. Achuvinte Amma is interwoven with fine humour and the story moves in a completely realistic manner. The chemistry between Urvashi and Meera Jasmine is nothing but phenomenal. Till the very end, the film succeeds in keeping the audience hooked to the screens and guessing about the climax. Both Urvashi and Meera Jasmine in their respective characters along with their excellent performances is sure to enthrall you.

Udaharanam Sujatha (Manju Warrier aka Sujatha)

Malayalam film’s lady superstar Manju Warrier is known to leave no stone unturned, and go extra miles to give complete justice to her character. She impressed the masses with her strong and stunning performance in Udaharanam Sujatha.

Manju Warrier plays a young widow and single mother, who does multiple works as house help, a factory worker with other odd jobs to gather money for her teenage daughter’s education. Sujatha being a school dropout doesn’t want her daughter to have the same faith similar to hers. However, the daughter is least interested in studies and is not bothered about the efforts that her mother has been putting for the betterment of her future.

Following some circumstances, the mother who is highly concerned about her little one’s future enrolls herself in the same school and same class where her daughter studies which the latter isn’t that fond of. The film showcases how a mother is willing to go at par for the sake of her child’s future, as she doesn’t wasn’t her daughter to be a school dropout like her and follow her footsteps for survival when she grows up.

M.Kumaran Son Of Mahalakshmi (Nadiya Moidu aka Mahalakshmi)

Actress Nadiya Moidu absolutely nails her character Mahalakshmi with complete perfection. Mahalakshmi is a strong-headed yet soft-hearted mother who knows what is best for her son. Mahalakshmi is a single mother who works as a college lecturer. The mother and son (Jayam Ravi) share a special bond and are more like friends.

Though it’s Nadia Moidu’s comeback film after a long gap, with her character Mahalakshmi she steals the show with her natural performance. Be it a caring mother, estranged wife, or as a college lecturer, with her versatility, she breathes life into her character. There are certain emotional sequences where the audience literally felt as if she living character in real, and that had the movie lovers in tears

