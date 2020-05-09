Chiranjeevi & Rana Daggubati To Come Together For K.S Ravindra’s Next?

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi has been making headlines for his much anticipated film Acharya. The film has been in news since its inception. Apart from Acharya, the veteran actor also has Malayalam hit Lucifer’s Telugu remake which will be helmed by Saaho maker Sujeeth. Apart from these two projects, the actor also has a film with director K.S Ravindra aka Bobby.

The latest buzz that has been doing rounds is that the Chiranjeevi starrer will have Tollywood heartthrob Rana Daggubati in a key role. A Source close to the film told Cinemaexpress.com, “Bobby has narrated the script to Chiru and will meet Rana for story discussion after the lockdown.”

“Rana has been evincing interest to work with Chiru for some time now and if everything falls into place, we will see him collaborating with the Megastar,” source added.

The yet to be titled film will take a lot of time to go on floors, and thus we have to wait till the makers make an official confirmation.

Talking about Rana Daggubati, the Baahubali actor who was last seen in Dhanush starrer Tamil action-thriller Enai Noki Paayum Thota, will next be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi.

The film which was originally slated to release last month has been postponed because of lockdown. Haathi Mere Saathi will also release in Telugu as Aranya, and in Tamil as Kaadan.

Apart from Haathi Mere Saathi, Rana Daggubati has period drama Vairata Parvam opposite Sai Pallavi. The film is been helmed by Venu Udugul.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!