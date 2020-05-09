Virata Parvam: Rana Daggubati Shares Intriguing First Look Poster Of Birthday Girl Sai Pallavi From Their Period Drama, Fans Go Gaga

As south diva and versatile actress Sai Pallavi celebrate her 28th birthday today, her fans can’t keep calm. Sai Pallavi fans have been trending #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi and #HBDSaiPallavi onTwitter since last evening. The excitement level among fans doubled when Sai’s Virata Parvam co-star Rana Daggubati this morning took to his twitter handle to share the first look poster of the birthday girl from their period drama.

Rana Daggubati along with the first look poster had a sweet birthday wish for the actress that read, “To my co-star and comrade @Sai_Pallavi92, wishing you a very happy birthday. May the might of the pen, and compelling stories always journey with you… @slvcinmeasoffl@sureshprodns@venuudugulafilm#HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi #Virataparvam”

Talking about the poster, Sai Pallavi can be seen sitting at a martyrs memorial in a forest, dressed in a simple traditional outfit with a book and pen in her hand, lost in deep thoughts.

Fans heaped praises for the actress on her first look from Virata Parvam along with birthday wishes.

Woaaaaaaaaaaah this one film im dying to watch #Virataparvam #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi

I am sure this is gng to be the career best of Pallavi pic.twitter.com/qrhVGPoZzw — Mahanati (@Mahanatiii) May 9, 2020

Talking about Virata parvam, the film is a period drama, and its story is based on the early 1990’s.

Reportedly, Sai Pallavi will be playing role of a folk singer, and Rana Daggubati will be donning the role of a Naxalite.

Virata Parvam is helmed by Venu Udugul, and it is bankrolled by Rana’s father Daggubati Suresh Babu under his productional banner Suresh Productions.

