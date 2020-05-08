Fahadh Faasil & Nazriya Set Couple Goals In This Throwback Picture

Mollywood superstar Fahadh Faasil and his gorgeous wife Nazriya is one of the most loved star couples in the Telugu film industry. Be it with their pictures or videos, the star couple never fails to grab the attention with their amazing chemistry.

Today afternoon, Nazriya took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable throwback picture with hubby Fahadh Faasil from an event.

In the picture, one can see the face of Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya glowing with a smile. Also, the fans and followers of the actors showered praises on the picture. Nazriya with a whopping 1.3 million followers is quite active on Instagram.

Fahad and Nazriya are happily married for the past six years. The duo took wedding vows in the year 2014 after dating each other for over a year. Fahadh and Nazriya were last seen together for the first time in Malayalam hit Bangalore Days.

On the work front, Nazriya was last seen with Fahadh Faasil in their recent release Trance.

Fahad Faasil has a big release in the form of political thriller Malik. He went under a complete body transformation for his character in the political thriller. He lost almost 12 kilos to give complete justice to his character.

Also, as per reports, the versatile actor in the film will be seen donning multiple looks as he will be seen in a character age between 20 to 57.

Malik is shot in coastal areas and is said to be based on real-life issues faced by minorities.

The Fahad Fassil starrer is helmed by Mahesh Narayanan and it is been bankrolled by Anto Joseph under Anto Joseph Film Company banner.

