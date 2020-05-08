Laxmmi Bomb To Get Direct OTT Release On Disney+ Hotstar? Here Are Some More Details

It’s been almost two months now since people have lost touch to big-screen entertainment. And the worst part is that there’s no hope of them re-opening anytime soon. While there’s no update about the end of March and early-April releases Sooryavanshi & ’83, things seem to be more difficult for Laxmmi Bomb.

There have been speculations that Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s film will directly release on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. But nothing has been confirmed.

However, a recent Bollywood Hungama report further strengthens the belief that the film will never release in theatres. A source close to the film has been quoted saying, “Akshay Kumar, Vijay Singh (Fox Star Studios) and Tusshar Kapoor (Producer) along with the officials of Disney+Hotstar have been interacting over video calls for last 3 weeks, and it was only on a meeting on the evening of May 4 that everyone reached a common ground to get the film to release directly on the OTT platform.”

The source also added that everyone agreed on film’s OTT release since theatres are not expected to open before September. “The principal shoot of Laxmmi Bomb was wrapped up in November last year, with some patch-work and reshooting done more recently in February. Director Raghava Lawerence is currently working on the final edit and post-production of the film from Hyderabad, while Akshay is expected to send his dubbing tapes digitally to the director in a couple of days,” said the source.

Talking about the details of the deal, the source said that the makers have cracked an umbrella deal by renegotiating the satellite and digital rights with Star network and Fox Star Studios. “The combined value of the deal from the sale of digital and satellite rights is estimated to be around Rs. 90 to 100 crores, in addition to the income from music rights. A major chunk of the money goes in Akshay Kumar’s pocket, as apart from acting, he is also one of the producers on the film,” the source added.

When we contacted the producers of the film regarding the same, they didn’t respond.

