Byomkesh Bakshi Inspires Arjun Kapoor To Play On-Screen Detective!

Actor Arjun Kapoor is currently hooked to the classic TV series “Byomkesh Bakshi“, where Rajit Kapoor plays the eponymous sleuth, and the series has inspires him to consider playing a detective on-screen one day.

For Arjun, the show is like a whiff of nostalgia from his childhood.

“Whenever I could catch ‘Byomkesh Bakshi‘ as a kid, I remember I enjoyed it thoroughly. For me, Byomkesh was what a hero should be. Slick, super-intelligent, and charismatic. He is one of the best sleuths that I have seen on screen. I have been watching Byomkesh on TV again and it is pure nostalgia for me,” he says.

Arjun lists his reasons why he loves this super-detective show.

“The best thing about Byomkesh was that he solved intelligent crimes and that really hooked me on. The writing, the cleverness of the cases really got me interested. The show still hooks you thoroughly and that’s what great writing, great acting can do. Great content has the ability to become timeless and universal,” he says.

The actor wishes to play a detective on screen.

“Since then, I had always wanted to play a detective who saves the day and saves lives. I got to live my childhood dream by playing an undercover agent and saving the country in ‘India’s Most Wanted’. I still hope I get to play a detective on-screen one day,” he adds.

On the acting front, Arjun currently awaits the release of his upcoming film “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”. The film is directed by Dibakar Bannerjee. It also stars Parineeti Chopra.

