CarryMinatiRoast: YouTuber Ajey Nagar ROASTS TikTokers Creating A Memefest HISTORY; From ‘Abba Harmonium’ To Sacred Games Memes

#CarryMinatiRoast: Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati is an immensely popular YouTuber in India and is famous for his roasts and comedy videos. Last night he released a new video on the same platform and roasted the TikTok community in a pretty crazy way. He criticised the whole community and targeted Amir Siddiqui, who is also a popular TikToker and has a huge fan following too.

It all started with Siddiqui uploading a video for YouTubers and bashing them for talking about them and stealing their content. Using these snippets in his video, Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati has given a comeback to the entire community.

The CarryMinati Roast video has gone crazy viral and has garnered over 15 million views in just 20 hours. Unbelievable right? It’s trending on Twitter from last night and has created a meme fest on the same.

Take a look at some of the best Bollywood memes about CarryMinati’s video here:

Amir Siddiqui posts carryminati video link on his insta story and wants the video to cross 5 lm likes

.

.

Carryminati: #BanTikTokInIndia #carryminati pic.twitter.com/oSsXLupKEQ — Navneet Pandey (@navneetpandeyy) May 9, 2020

#carryminati

Carry to tiktokers,

We dekho tumarha fezuuu🤓🤓🤓

Happy mother fucking new year.😁😁 pic.twitter.com/KQtb3jf4UV — Avneesh _Arya (@Sidnaaz81541563) May 8, 2020

Amir Siddiqui immediately after playing the video by #carryminati pic.twitter.com/gfsipfWLdg — Pʀᴇʀᴀᴋ Jᴏꜱʜɪ (@Prrerak) May 8, 2020

#carryminati

Menewhile every TickTocker to amir Siddiqui pic.twitter.com/zt8S9fmyaj — Swapnil Rj (@SwapnilRj1) May 8, 2020

Other tik tok users to amir siddiqi right now.😂🤣

#carryminati pic.twitter.com/3gvpxGjXM4 — Singh Saab 10•0 (@Regall_king) May 8, 2020

We hope you enjoyed the memes around CarryMinati’s TikTok roast video. And tell us in the comments section below if you loved Minati’s new roast video.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!