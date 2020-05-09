Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi recently made it to the headlines after the news that she will be walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival broke in. But turns out that her debut film Our Own Sky will not release at the festival and the actor will not be attending it. Below is all you need to know about the same.

The widespread pandemic has cancelled many huge events including the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2020. And this has, in turn, cancelled Shivangi Joshi’s chance to walk down the prestigious red carpet. The makers are now planning to release the film on OTT as the festival stands postponed.

The film alongside Shivangi Joshi stars Aditya Khurana and south actress Asifa Haque. However, the producer of Our Own Sky, Mohammed Nagaman Lateef is not upset about it at all.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, he said, “People would have got to see only photos of Shivangi Joshi, Aditya and Asifa maybe if we’d gone to Cannes. The film would have never got screens here as Hina Khan’s Lines did. So now our POA is to re-edit the film and make it to a length of about 45 minutes so that it is suited for OTT.”

Meanwhile, the73rd Cannes Film Festival was scheduled from May 12 to May 23 this year. But the outbreak made the management announced the postponing. Cannes Film Festival every year witnesses talent from across the globe walk down the red carpet at the French Riviera and is considered one of the most prestigious honours.

