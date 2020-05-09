Avengers: Endgame Trivia #45: Real Reason REVEALED Why Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk Was NOT Getting Angry In Infinity War

We all remember when Chris Evans AKA Captain America asks Mark Ruffalo’s Doctor Banner that “now might be a good time for you to get angry,” in Avengers. His reply of “That’s my secret, Cap, I’m always angry” surely made for one memorable scene.

But do you remember the times when it got almost impossible to get Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner angry? There’s a whole theory behind that story arc which fits in beautifully well with its execution.

In a past interview with Comic Book News, Joe Russo had revealed, “This was an interesting journey that we went on with Banner, trying to decide how to move him forward in the Marvel Universe.”

He also added, “What makes him (Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk) unique is that there’s a host body that is being fought over by two distinct personalities who hate each other, and both want control of the host body.”

He added, “We thought an interesting direction to take him in is: Well, what if Banner, who typically uses the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to solve crisis situations — what if the Hulk were no longer interested in solving those problems for Banner? The relationship is becoming increasingly dysfunctional. He’s tired of playing hero to Bruce Banner.”

Avengers fans now may have a sigh of relief for knowing why Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) was really not getting angry. Share your thoughts about this theory in the comments’ section below.

