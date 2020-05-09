Not Stedman Graham But THIS Oscar-Winning Actor Is Who Oprah Winfrey Wants To Quarantine With

With COVID-19 outbreak stranding us all in our homes, media mogul Oprah Winfrey decided to take her chat sessions from OG Chronicles on Instagram live. Recently Oprah with her best friend Gayle King sat down for a conversation and spoke about many things including the pandemic and who they both want to be quarantined with. And Oprah did not name Stedman Graham. Scroll to know

When two best friends decide to chat after a long-time, you know there is a lot of fun on the journey. When Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King turned their conversation to their quarantine partners they wish they had, Oprah was quick to take Bradley Cooper’s name. Yes, you read that right.

“Bradley Cooper, yeah,” Winfrey exclaimed. “Bradley and I are good friends and we have really good conversations over texts, we have good conversations over the phone. When we’re together, we have great conversations. So, Bradley Cooper.”

As for Gayle King, she had two options. “I would choose The Rock if he wasn’t married. But since he is married, that’s a non-starter. But I told you about the interview that I did with Maluma the other day? Maluma, that Latin sensation?” She said.

Later, both the ladies cleared that it isn’t a boy or girl thing for them about the celebs they named. “And for me, Bradley, it’s not a boy/girl thing either…No disrespect to Stedman (Graham). He’s just so fantastic to talk to,” Oprah Winfrey said.

In the chat further, both the ladies opened up about a lot of things. Oprah Winfrey spoke how she hates her grey hair and also about gifting Meghan Markle ‘s son Archie a collection of books on his birthday. She revealed that it is her standard gift to all the people she cares for.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!