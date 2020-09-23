Earlier this month, Kangana Ranaut returned back to Mumbai owning to her Mumbai office being demolished by the BMC. On September 9, the BMC demolished a part of Ranaut’s office in the city citing that substantial structural alterations were made to the property without due permission. Following this, Kangana Ranaut moved to the High Court on the same day.

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court allowed the Bollywood actress to include Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and a civic body officer’s name as parties in her plea against the demolition carried out. Besides Raut, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation’s H-West Ward’s designated officer, Bhagyavant Late was also allowed to be made parties by a division bench of Justices SJ Kathawala and RI Chagla.

The matter was posted for next hearing on September 25 after BMC senior counsel Aspi Chinoy sought time as Kangana had made some fresh statements in her affidavit.

In her plea, Kangana Ranaut has sought HC directions to declare the demolition carried out by the BMC as illegal. She has also demanded Rs two crore as damages from the civic body.

When her lawyer Birendra Saraf submitted a video containing Raut’s speech with alleged threatening comments against the actress, Justice Kathawala said that if Kangana wanted to rely on the clip, then Raut must also get a chance to respond.

“What if he (Raut) says that he did not make these statements or that the video is fabricated? You must give him an opportunity to reply,” the court ruled.

On Saraf’s plea, Late was also included as a party since he handled all the communications pertaining to the illegal construction notice and the subsequent demolition.

Rushing to the High Court, Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui secured a stay within hours. She later denied all claims made by the BMC.

