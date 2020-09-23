Manoj Bajpayee who was last seen in Shirish Kunder’s Mrs. Serial Killer with Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in two projects. He will star in Abhishek Sharma’s upcoming comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, and the much-awaited Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s The Family Man 2, which clocked one year of release recently.

And even while the actor is flooded with more offers, Koimoi has learnt that Manoj Bajpayee has greenlit his next project. Yes, you read that right. Bajpayee has liked filmmaker Kanu Behl’s next script and has agreed to be a part of the film. “Manoj Bajpayee and Kanu Behl have been wanting to work with each other for a long time and have now found the perfect script to do so. The film will revolve around journalism in India, with Manoj playing a journalist. Manoj has verbally agreed to be a part of the film, but is yet to sign on the dotted line,” informs a source close to the development.

Kanu in the past has written Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, and has directed the highly acclaimed Titli. The film premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of Cannes Film Festival in 2014, and was produced by Aditya Chopra and Dibakar Banerjee. “Manoj and Kanu’s film will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies, and will be released digitally. It should go on the floors in the first half of 2021,” adds the source.

Besides this Manoj Bajpayee and Kanu Behl film, RSVP is also producing Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas, Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket, Ishaan Khatter’s Pippa, Yami Gautam’s psychological thriller – A Thursday, Vicky Kaushal’s Ashwatthama and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw biopic. That’s a long and exciting slate of films we must admit.

Meanwhile, excitement and curiosity around Bajpayee’s The Family Man Season 2 has been increasing with each passing day. The actor celebrated one year anniversary of the show recently by sharing a few glimpses from the first season. “अपशब्द ke liye sorry aur dher saare pyaar ke liye sab ko dhanyawaaad 🙏 Here’s something exciting to celebrate 1 year of #TheFamilyMan,” he captioned the video. The Family Man 2 also features Samantha Akkineni.

