Cinema Halls In Maharashtra: OPEN FROM TOMORROW! Everything You Need To Know

When will cinema halls open in Maharashtra? has been a question doing rounds since the time other states like Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka resumed the proceedings. We finally have a clear answer, and it’s opening from tomorrow.

With the usual SOPs and 50% capacity, cinema halls in Maharashtra will resume its proceedings for the moviegoers. An official list of rules and regulations is yet to be announced at the time of writing this article.

Here are some interesting reactions from Twitter regarding the opening of cinema halls in Maharashtra. One user wrote, “On behalf of the entire cinema exhibition industry, we would like to thank @OfficeofUT & @AmitV_Deshmukh Ji for allowing cinemas to operate in Maharashtra from 5th Nov. Looking forward to the big screens lighting up once again!

#LightsCameraAction 🎥”

On behalf of the entire cinema exhibition industry we would like to thank @OfficeofUT & @AmitV_Deshmukh Ji for allowing cinemas to operate in Maharashtra from 5th Nov. Looking forward to the big screens lighting up once again! #LightsCameraAction 🎥 pic.twitter.com/dA4O8b8MY4 — Siddharth Jain (@JainSiddharth_) November 4, 2020

Another user commenting on cinema halls opening in Maharashtra wrote, “Finally, the moment we have waited for! Cinemas in #Maharashtra are permitted to commence operations from tomorrow with 50% occupancy & detailed SOPs will be issued soon. A step towards the resurrection of the film exhibition sector. Thank you @OfficeofUT ji & @AmitV_Deshmukh ji.”

Finally, the moment we have waited for! Cinemas in #Maharashtra are permitted to commence operations from tomorrow with 50% occupancy & detailed SOPs will be issued soon. A step towards the resurrection of the film exhibition sector. Thank you @OfficeofUT ji & @AmitV_Deshmukh ji. — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी (@akshayerathi) November 4, 2020

“BREAKING NEWS: Order has come. Cinemas in Maharashtra can reopen with 50% occupancy from 5th November.”

BREAKING NEWS: Order has come. Cinemas in Maharashtra can reopen with 50% occupancy from 5th November. — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) November 4, 2020

“Cinemas allowed to operate in #Maharashtra with 50% occupancy from Friday onwards (6th November). Huge relief for the cinema exhibitors. Big & Medium budget films can think of releasing their films now in theatres.”

Cinemas allowed to operate in #Maharashtra with 50% occupancy from friday onwards (6th November). Huge relief for the cinema exhibitors.Big & Medium budget films can think of releasing their films now in theaters. — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 4, 2020

Even though movie theatres are now open, only 7 per cent of people are willing to go to watch a film there in the next 60 days, as per a survey.

Results of July, August and October survey by LocalCircles indicate that people continue to stay reluctant in going to theatres and multiplexes due to the Covid-19 scare.

Cinema halls across the states were allowed to reopen after seven months of the ongoing pandemic induced by the novel coronavirus.

Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are some of the states where theatres and multiplexes have started to function. Cinema halls remain closed in states like Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and many northeastern states.

LocalCircles surveyed to know if citizens if plan on visiting movie theatres in the next two months. The survey received 8,274 responses from across the country.

[Inputs from IANS]

