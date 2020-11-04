John Abraham Charges A WHOPPING 20 Crores For Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan?

Shah Rukh Khan last featured on the silver screen in the 2018 film Zero. Given the long break, we are all excited to see him in the lead role in Yash Raj Film’s upcoming film Pathan co-starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. While this news itself is exciting, we have now got to know how much John is charging for his negative role in the film and it isn’t a small amount.

John, who is returning to the YRF camp after films like Dhoom, Kabul Express and New York, is reportedly charging a whopping 20 crore to features opposite SRK IN THIS Siddharth Anand directorial.

Talking about the fees John Abraham is charging for Pathan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, a source told Bollywood Hungama that the character is a dynamic one. The insider added, “John is presently in the best phase of his career with his solo films emerging box-office hits. He has proved his worth of carrying films on his shoulders and hence, he hiked his fees for the much awaited YRF film. John will be paid an upfront fees of Rs. 20 crore for this action packed entertainer and will be shooting for over 60 days for his track of negative lead in Pathan.”

The source also mentioned that John Abraham would shoot some high octane action scenes as well as a few dramatic with Shah Rukh Khan. Revealing that John will commence shooting for Pathan towards the end of January, the insider said, “John is presently shooting for Satyameva Jayate 2, and on wrapping that up, will move on to Ek Villain 2. Finally, by the end of January, he will commence his work on Pathan. He is expected to fly abroad with the cast.”

As per reports, Pathan is all set to go on floors by the end of November. The shooting schedule will begin with Shah Rukh Khan filming his solo scenes in Mumbai. The official announcement of the same is expected to be made when Yash Raj Films announces its 50-year slate.

As per earlier reports by the portal mentioned above, the makers of this John Abraham, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer are eyeing the film hitting theatres in Diwali 2021.

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

