Jennifer Lopez VS Sonam Kapoor Fashion Face-Off: The Ravishing Diva In Gucci?

Something that we have been really missing amid the pandemic is ‘wake up for makeup.’ And we’re sure most of you fashionistas out there must be going through the same. But don’t worry, Koimoi has got you yet another edition of Fashion face-off. Today, on our list are the most stylish queens from Hollywood and Bollywood respectively – Jennifer Lopez and Sonam Kapoor.

The dress in question is a layered full-length piece with some exciting floral detailing around the neck. Not the legit same, but a similar look was carried by both these beauties on different occasions. Jennifer wore this gorgeous piece during the 2011 Met Gala.

Jennifer Lopez opted for a fuchsia pink coloured gown. The outfit was revealing in parts and made her look like a total boss lady. It was a dramatically draped gown with a knotted layered detailing across the neck. What made the outfit stand out was the flower jacked across the shoulder. It totally gave the attire an out of the box look.

The outfit ran till the floors in layer and flaunted Jennifer Lopez’s figure in the best possible way. A slicked back high bun, fuchsia pink lipstick and kohl eyes completed her makeup. The Hustlers actress complemented her attire with a monochromatic clutch. Gucci had surely put in a lot of hard work to make the actress shine at the red carpet. Sonam Kapoor wore a similar outfit during an award outing.

It was back in 2011 (the same year as Jennifer), that Sonam Kapoor donned her olive green attire. The good thing is that the outfit was designed by Gucci themselves, no there was no copying. Definitely, there may have been inspirations given the uncanny resemblance with Lopez’s outfit.

Sonam’s outfit was rather plain with no cutouts. However, it did embrace her tall height in a better way. The knot was tied in a side-parted manner and the flowery detailing was a part of the neck itself, rather than acting as a jacket in Jennnifer’s dress.

The Zoya Factor actress could have totally done a better job at makeup. She went for a simple look that included just mascara and a light brown shade on the lips. Sonam carried a golden clutch with her outfit.

Well, we clearly have a winner in our mind. What about you? Sonam Kapoor or Jennifer Lopez – share your choice in the comment section below.

Polls Fashion Face-Off: Jennifer Lopez or Sonam Kapoor in the sizzling Gucci outfit? Sonam, for sure!

No one can do it like JLo! View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

