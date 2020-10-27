“Let the matriarchy begin”, these lines will always remind us of Alba Flores aka Nairobi. The way she gives it back to Berlin (Pedro Alonso) and slams her decision on Professor (Alvaro Morte) in Money Heist, makes the scene appear powerful. The talented actress celebrates her 34th birthday today.

In Money Heist, Alba had one of the strongest characters, Nairobi. She was the glue that would hold the team together in Professor’s absence. She would not always take the violent route to get her work done. However, if one doesn’t listen to her, Nairobi knows how to give it back.

When it comes to fashion too, Alba Flores has kicked a**. If you follow the La Casa de Papel actress on Instagram, you would know that she has a striking and unconventional fashion sense. She doesn’t believe in trends and opts for what suits her the best.

Today, on her birthday, we will show you three times our beloved Nairobi rocked the blazer-suit look:

In January 2018, Alba Flores attended the Feroz Awards 2018 at Magarinos Complex. For the same, she wore a black blazer with white imprints on it and mayching pants. The Money Heist actress styled her hair in wavy hairstyle and pulled off the maroon lipstick and black kajal will sheer confidence. She didn’t opt for any accessory apart from earrings and wore black pencil heels.

(Pic credit: Getty Images)

In 2020, for the Union De Actores, our birthday girl made everyone’s head turns with her beige outfit. She wore a beige shirt, loose matching pants and an oversized blazer. She opted for statement earrings, golden finger rings, styled her hair in a frontal bun with loose hair in the ends. She completed her look with beige stilettos. Her glittery eyeshadow cannot go unnoticed in the picture.

(Pic credit: Getty Images)

Her third pic is from Vis A Vis in 2018. For the event, the La Casa de Papel actress wore a teal colour jumpsuit. Alba Flores teamed it up with a matching oversized boyfriend blazer. She opted for a sleek hairstyle that complemented her attire. Talking about her makeup, she had filled in brows, winger eyeliner and black kajal. The pink lipstick accentuated her entire look.

(Pic credit: Getty Images)

We wish Alba Flores a very Happy Birthday!

