Money Heist Fame Alba Flores AKA Nairobi Leaves Her Fans Speechless As She Speaks Fluent Telugu In This Viral Video, WATCH

Spanish series Money Heist is a rage in India. As season 4 premiered on Netflix last month, people keenly watched the show and it became a huge topic of discussion on social media. From its characters like Professor, Tokyo, Denver, Berlin, Nairobi, and others to the storyline, everyone was blown over by the whole show. Soon, people also started imagining which Bollywood stars can play the characters of Money Heist if there’s ever a desi remake.

Now there’s something which has totally left the people in a state of surprise. Alba Flores who has played Nairobi in Money Heist has also played the character of an Indian woman from Andhra Pradesh in the past. Don’t believe us? Then watch the video below from 2013 Spanish Film Vicente Ferre in which Alba doesn’t just play an Andhra girl but also speaks Telugu fluently.

Netizens found the video and stormed social media with tweets regarding the same. Have a look at some of them.

#MoneyHeist bloods, check this gem! Our very own Nairobi aka Alba Flores speaking Telugu (acting as a Spanish-Telugu translator) in her portrayal of Shamira in the TV movie 'Vincente Ferrer', shot in India. Nairobi in saree vera! Even her Telugu sounds like Spanish. Too cute! :D pic.twitter.com/CHJjfeQQGm — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) May 17, 2020

Alba Flores, who played as Nairobi in Money Heist, Acted as a Telugu Woman in Vicente Ferrer (2013) 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZA0oHMfGAQ — S.B.K (@saibalajik) May 16, 2020

Nairobi from money heist speaking Telugu loooll this day just got weirder 😂😂 — b (@brownandboujiee) May 16, 2020

A friend shared this clip where #albaflores (Nairobi from #MoneyHeist)speaks Telugu. Didn’t believe at first and said it’s a morphed video only to find out I was wrong. This is from a series called Vicente Ferrer! pic.twitter.com/bgYMrM0hYt — Praneeth (@MrKroman) May 17, 2020

Nairobi aka Alba Flores has previously appeared as a Telugu speaking Indian character in 2013 Spanish biopic of christian missionary Vicente Ferrer active in south India. #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/yQdKzw7Npz — Soumen Mukherjee at 🏠 (@MrrMukherjee) May 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Alba Flores recently revealed that meat-free meals have helped her health and conscience.

She decided to stop eating meat when she saw how much food was thrown away after her family’s Christmas Eve celebration.

“I started to think about where that food came from and how much food will be thrown away … and (wondered) how necessary the deaths of those animals really were,” she said.

“I started to look into it, and I realised that this wasn’t the only big problem. The entire animal agriculture industry poses a very serious problem for the planet,” she added.

