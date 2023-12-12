One thing about Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that he knows how to keep up with popular culture. Just recently, PM Modi took a dig at the leading opposition party, Congress, with a ‘Money Heist’ reference, and NGL, it’s the coolest thing on the internet today.

Taking to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle on Tuesday, PM Modi took a swipe at Congress over the record cash haul during tax raids at properties related to Odisha MP, Dheeraj Sahu. For those who may not be aware, the Income Tax Department seized around ₹350 crore of ‘black money’ and about 3 kg of gold ornaments during a series of raids on distilleries in Odisha, which is said to be the largest amount ever recovered by any agency during a single investigation in India.

Launching a scathing attack on Congress over the same, the Prime Minister tweeted, “In India, who needs ‘Money Heist’ fiction when you have the Congress Party, whose heists have been legendary for 70 years and counting?”

Along with his tweet, PM Modi also attached a video posted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) featuring stacks of currency notes recovered by the I-T Department and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The video captioned “Congress presents the Money Heist’ featured Money Heist’s track “My Life Is Going On,” sung by Cecilla Krull, as the background music. At one point, we also see RaGa’s face morph into Denver’s (Jaime Lorente) body as he jumps on a pile of cash while holding people hostage.

Take a look below:

In India, who needs 'Money Heist' fiction, when you have the Congress Party, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting! https://t.co/J70MCA5lcG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2023

This is not the first time PM Modi has talked about pop culture. Earlier in a conversation with Delhi University students, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of keeping up with OTT shows and movies, suggesting students discuss various topics among themselves.

“Students have a lot to talk about. Two friends may talk about the world and not leave any subject: from Israel to the moon, films, series on OTT, reels… there is a vast sea of topics,” he told the students, adding that DU “is not just a university but a movement.”

Money Heist is about a group of eight people who follow an ambitious plan, curated by their leader, a mysterious man known as the ‘Professor,’ that revolves around entering the Royal Mint of Spain and escaping with €984 million while offering hostages as bait to negotiate with the local authorities. The Netflix-produced series is an integral part of pop-culture, recognized for igniting a meme frenzy.

Berlin, a spin-off series of the Netflix-produced show, is also in the works and is scheduled to debut on the streaming giant on December 29.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Brahmastra 2 Shelved? Ranveer Singh Won’t Work With Ranbir Kapoor Avoiding The 600 Crore+ Budget Which Could’ve Beaten RRR’s Record!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News