Bollywood’s power couple – Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli – celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary on December 11. After enjoying their dating life, the duo got married in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, in 2017. The couple kept their wedding preps under wraps until they made the big announcement via their respective social media accounts. Virushka – called fondly by their fans – set a huge benchmark on their big day, which was followed by many in the industry.

Today we will tell you about the trends that Anushka and Virat started with their wedding, which was nothing sort of a fairytale wedding and continues to be followed by many. For D-day, Virushka was a Sabyasachi couple decked up from head to toe in the ace designer’s couture.

Anushka Sharma left everyone’s eyes wide open, and jaws dropped to the floor when she mesmerized in a pastel pink Sabyasachi lehenga with floral embroidery all over it. She matched her outfit with kundan jewelry from the designer. On the other hand, Virat Kohli complemented his bride with a pastel sherwani, which he paired with a shawl and a safa.

To keep it away from the limelight, Anushka and Virat, along with their respective families, dashed off to Italy to tie the knot under the Tuscany sun and enjoy all the wedding festivities at an 800-year-old village-turned-villa. For those who don’t know, the dreamy affair took place in the presence of only 42 guests, including their families and closest friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Radhik (@josephradhik)

Not many know Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s fairytale wedding was reported to be a whopping 100 crore affair. Yes, you heard that right.

Well, after their cozy wedding, we saw many Bollywood biggies choosing Italy as their destination for their special day, and when talking about this, how can we not mention Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s intimate wedding?

Not only that, later actresses like Athiya Shetty, Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Neha Dhupia, and many others were seen ditching conventional red and opting for a pastel shade to glow at their D-Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Currently, the adorable couple is parenting their soon-to-be three-year-old daughter Vamika. On the other hand, reports are abuzz that they are expecting baby No. 2, but they are yet to make an official announcement.

Well, we don’t know about you, but Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s love story, followed by their trendsetter wedding, is our favorite one from the tinsel town.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Brahmastra 2 Shelved? Ranveer Singh Won’t Work With Ranbir Kapoor Avoiding The 600 Crore+ Budget Which Could’ve Beaten RRR’s Record!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News