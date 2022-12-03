There’s no denying that Kareena Kapoor Khan sends major fashion goals and is a huge inspiration for everyone. Every time she steps out she put her best fashion foot forward. Recently, the diva was snapped at the Mumbai airport making a fashion splash with her husband Saif Ali Khan. Later, they were seen arriving at the Red Sea International Film Festival. The Pataudi couple makes sure to their royalty everywhere they do.

Instagram is currently flooded with photos of celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, and now Bebo and Saif who graced the Red Sea event.

For her red carpet appearance, Kareena Kapoor Khan chose to go total desi wearing an olive green saree. Bebo picked a netted sequined saree with a heavily embellished boat neck blouse. While keeping it real, Kareena decided to go heavy on eyes and light on lips. Opting for nude lipstick, Bebo decided to go for a smokey eye. She tied her hair in a sleek bun while highlighting her look with statement earrings. We can’t help but take our eyes off her toned midriff.

To complement his begum Saif Ali Khan looked dapper in an off-white tuxedo which he paired with black pants. The couple looked every bit royal as they graced the event and walked the red carpet with utmost confidence. Taking to Twitter, Bebo shared a few glimpses of her look and wrote, “Thank you Red Sea international film festival for a fantastic evening.”

Before dazzling in a Sabyasachi saree, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen wearing a blue backless dress with dramatic sleeves. She paired her look with dewy makeup and a high ponytail. Saif on the other hand had picked a white bandhgala suit.

Coming back, how much did you like Kareena Kapoor Khan’s green saree look? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion pieces.

