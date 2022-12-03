Sonam Kapoor is the true blu fashionista of Bollywood, and she never misses a chance to flaunt her fashion skills to the world. From gracing fashion shows to walking on the ramp to creating fashionable red carpet looks – she has done it all. Sonam knows how to make even a casual outfit work in the most stylish ways. She even owns a fashion brand with her sister Rhea Kapoor with the name Rheason. Recently she graced the Red Sea Film Festival, and looked like a dream. Scroll below to check out her latest lookbook!

Apart from creating fashion content, Sonam is also one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. Even though she has been missing from the big screens for a long time, however, the diva will be returning to theatres with a movie named Blind.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor graced the Red Sea Film Festival and showed everybody who the real fashionista is! A few hours back, Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from Sonam’s last night’s lookbook and captioned one of the posts as ‘A Romantic Drama’, and to be honest, Sonam Kapoor ate and left no crumbs!

For one of the looks, Sonam Kapoor wore a red coloured shimmery body-hugging gown with dramatic puffy sleeves and a long trail. She wanted to keep the look minimal, which is why she paired it with a Princess-cut Chopard diamond necklace and a single dainty earring.

For makeup, she opted for a glam shimmery shadow with dramatic eyeliner and mascara-laden lashes, with light foundation, blushed cheeks and soft rosy lips, she completed the look. She kept her hair in a sleek bun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

For another look, Sonam Kapoor opted for a fluffy yellow-coloured gown with a dramatic neckline, and slayed in it. For makeup, she kept it glam with heavy falsies, soft eyeshadow, contoured and blushed cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, defined brows and n*de brown lip shade, Sonam Kapoor completed the whole look. For this look also the Delhi 6 actress kept her hair in a sleek tight bun to accentuate her features and accessorise the look with a pair of statement earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

She looked like Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Isn’t it? What are your thoughts? Which look did you like the most? Let us know!

For more fashion news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Katrina Kaif Welcomes ‘Tis The Season In A S*xy White Sequins One-Shoulder Dress With Red Bold Lips & We Are Officially Ready To Melt Over Her!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News