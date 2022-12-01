Palak Tiwari is on a roll! After raising to fame with Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee song, the budding actress is on a spree of shooting for her upcoming films back-to-back. Shweta Tiwari’s daughter has been making headlines ever since she started shooting for Salman Khan-led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill. The diva enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media and is often snapped making dazzling appearances putting her best fashion foot forward.

Soon after wrapping her shoot, the star daughter has now kick-started shooting for The Virgin Tree. In her upcoming film, she will be seen sharing the screen with Sanjay Dutt.

Palak Tiwari recently took to Instagram to share a sizzling video of herself that has already sent social media on fire. The star kid raised the mercury levels when she posed in a yellow saree. In the now-viral video, Palak is seen posing sultrily wearing a yellow saree which she paired with a designer backless blouse. Letting her looks do all the talking, Palak paired with look minimal yet nude make-up while opting for two bangles.

Palak Tiwari is seen letting her hair down while flirting with the camera and showing off her curvaceous body. The budding actress looks stunning as ever as she shot for a magazine cover. Watch her video here:

Palak Tiwari often stuns the netizens with her se*y hot but desi avatar. Recently, she had posted a video where she was seen donning a pink chikankari kurta.

Palak was recently in news for expressing her excitement of sharing the space with Sanjay Dutt in The Virgin Tree. IANS quoted her saying, “I can’t wait to share screen space with Sanjay Sir. There is so much knowledge he can impart to all of us. Sunny is such a delight to work with. He is so naturally funny and charming on-screen. The whole cast is brilliant.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Palak Tiwari’s hot and sizzling desi avatar? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned for more such interesting fashion pieces.

