TV actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is no less than an internet sensation. The budding actress, who’s all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan, enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Every time she posts a video of her stunning self on Instagram it goes viral for all the obvious reasons. Scroll through her Insta profile you’ll know what we are talking about.

Led by Salman Khan Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal among others in pivotal roles.

Coming back, Palak Tiwari recently shared a couple of photos of her stunning self on Instagram which became a hot topic of discussion. Taking the web by storm, the photos saw her acing the denim-on-denim look where she’s seen wearing a short denim jacket which she paired with a bralette top and denim pants. The internet sensation rocks the look as she tops it off with bronze make-up and hoop earrings.

Palak Tiwari rounded off her look with nude lipstick, and dramatic eyes while keeping her contouring and highlighter on point. Letting her hair down, she’s seen flaunting her perfectly tone midriff. Check out her photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

Palak Tiwari’s this look looks perfect for the after-party Diwali which you might plan soon with your friends. It’s the perfect outfit that will make you look se*y and sassy at the same time. Don’t you agree?

Recently, Palak shared a few glimpses from her birthday bash on Instagram. For her 22nd birthday, she wore a yellow deep cle*vage dress with dramatic sleeves. The bodycon dress looked perfect for the evening bash.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Palak Tiwari’s denim-on-denim look? Do let us know.

