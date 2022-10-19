Katrina Kaif is a Bollywood superstar and has proved her worth as an actress through her journey. Her dancing skills, her humble nature and her glamorous looks often get discussed among gossipmongers. Very recently, she got married to B-town’s heartthrob Vicky Kaushal and has been living the life of her dreams. However, apart from all of these, for what she often leads the headlines is because of her fashion choices. Scroll below to check what she wore at her upcoming movie Phone Bhoot’s song launch party!

Be it an occasion or an event, a red carpet or an award function, a casual brunch or a press release event, Katrina never fails to put her best fashion foot forward and mesmerise everybody. She has a unique sense of fashion that she has been carrying it for years. Even if she wears simple jeans and a top, she makes it look like something trendy!

A few hours back, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from a photoshoot before heading to Phone Bhoot‘s Kaali Teri Gutt song launch. In the pictures, Kat looked nothing less than a diva as she was wearing a black-coloured latex-finish one-shouldered mini bodycon outfit. The actress flaunted her toned legs in the dress. She completed her look with no accessories and black heels.

For makeup, Katrina Kaif opted for light foundation, contoured cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, defined brows, dark smokey eyes with mascara-laden lashes, kohl-rimmed waterline and natural pink lip shade. She donned a unique hairstyle where she gelled her hair and side-swept it to tie a ponytail, and to add extra drama to the whole look, she attached long fake hair to it.

Katrina Kaif surely sprinkled some black magic on us with her sizzling beauty. What do you think of her black outfit look? Would you like to recreate it? Let us know in the comments!

