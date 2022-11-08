Palak Tiwari is one of the upcoming actresses in Bollywood who made her debut with a horror movie, Rosie and is gearing up for her next Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan alongside Salman Khan. However, television diva, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak often gets trolled for her skinny figure or her sartorial choices or even how she looks. Well, this happened once again and here’s what the netizens have to say about her.

Getting trolled is nothing new to actors and actresses. However, Shweta Tiwari‘s daughter Palak has always kept her head high and moved forward. She rose to fame after her music video Bijlee Bijlee with Harrdy Sandhu received a massive response. Apart from her work projects, she also leads the headlines for her fashion choices.

A few hours back, we stumbled upon Palak Tiwari‘s video shared by Instant Bollywood’s official Instagram page. The diva can be seen grooving to the latest IG trend wearing a green-coloured corset top with a plunging neckline and noodle straps. She completed her look with a dainty neckpiece and sleek ear studs, and glowy makeup.

However, as soon as the video hit the internet, netizens started to slam Palak Tiwari and didn’t leave her mother too. One of them wrote, “Shweta tiwari apni ladki ko nanga karke hi samne lana hai kya,” while another one commented, “I’m just sooo amused! Her dance definitely didn’t move – God knows what else did! Hahahahhaa.. I can’t even understand what she’s trying to show! 😂😂😂.” Another one penned mentioning his father’s name, “Raja chaudhry wouldn’t like this.” One of the netizens’ comment can be read as, “Dance tha ya kuch aur dikhana 😢.” Another one commented, “Ek hi video mei kafi baar top mei changes hue tab bhi Apki maa ke jitno hot nhi bani video 😌😌😌.”

Palak Tiwari’s official Instagram feed is filled with fashionable pictures from her photoshoots. The newbie actress tries to put her best fashion foot forward to keep up with the trends and yet gets trolled brutally. What are your thoughts about this? Lets us know!

