After being in the news for her looks and her fashion choices, Shweta Tiwari’s darling daughter Palak Tiwari is now making headlines for her work. The upcoming diva is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde along with Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles. But much before she steps into the world of showbiz, Palak is often subjected to trolls.

The star kid was recently in news when she stepped out wearing a short dress. Netizens body-shamed her for being ‘too skinny’ and ‘malnutrition’.

Now during her latest interview, Palak Tiwari’s mother and actress Shweta Tiwari has broken her silence on her daughter being subjected to trolls every now and then. The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress feels that the time has changed and today’s generation has a great way of dealing with trolls. Shweta further adds that star kids’ journey begins only with handling trolls.

Speaking about Palak Tiwari to ETimes, Shweta Tiwari said, “Our time was very different. We didn’t have the pressure of social media and trolling. The generation, today, has to deal with trolls we didn’t have and now we are even learning from them how to tackle these trolls. For us, it is more difficult because our schooling has never been this or we were not trained to deal with trolls. But my daughter, or her generation, their beginning has been from handling this world of trolls.”

“They begin their journeys in the industry by handling trolls. When there is some pressure as a mother I handle her but she is way smarter to handle these things.” She added further.

Shweta also revealed that Palak Tiwari chose to become an AD so that she knows everything on and and off. “That’s why when she started she began her career as an Assistant Director. Her first project was one of my ads for a shampoo. Then she did Antim, she was an AD there as well. Later, she became an actress so she’s a very humble girl, she wanted to experience everything. That’s why she knew the perks and disadvantages of everything. She understands on and offscreen. That’s why she handles everything with ease, be it paps, shooting,” said the doting mother.

