Bollywood’s upcoming star Palak Tiwari often takes social media by storm every time she steps out putting her best fashion foot forward. The budding actress is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Palak will be seen along with other stars like Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal among others.

The diva often makes headlines every time she posts sensual photos of her stunning self on social media setting it ablaze. Recently, the actress was subjected to trolls and body-shaming for her latest look.

For her outing, Palak Tiwari opted for a tie-die red emoji full-sleeves top which she paired with a denim short skirt. She opted for a casual look as she paired her attire with black sliders and a black cross-body bag. Letting her hair down, she looked pretty sans makeup. Soon after her video surfaced on the web, netizens trolled the budding actress for her skinny body.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Mujhe slim hona but yr is ko dekh yr I’m confused iatan bhi nhi hona silm,” while another said, “she don’t like model she looks like patient of malnutrition”

A third user said, “Annanya ka behan”

While the 4th one said, “Haddi ka dhacha.” Watch her video below:

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari was recently in the news when Shweta Tiwari said in a statement that she would advise her daughter to not marry. Speaking to ETimes, the actress said, “I don’t believe in the institution of marriage. In fact, I even tell my daughter not to get married. It’s her life and I don’t dictate to her how to lead it, but I want her to think well before taking the plunge. Just because you are in a relationship, it doesn’t have to culminate into marriage.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Palak Tiwari being trolled for her body? Do let us know.

