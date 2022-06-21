‘Bijlee’ girl Palak Tiwari became a rage on social media with Harrdy Sandhu’s song and ever since then her popularity is only increasing with each passing day. Palak never misses a chance to make heads turn with her fashionable choices and earlier today, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport looking as pretty as ever. However, netizens are trolling her for her looks and calling her ‘Male version of Ibrahim Ali Khan’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Palak is quite popular on social media with over 1 million followers on Instagram. A while ago, she was spotted at a restaurant with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan in Mumbai and their dating rumours went viral on social media.

Advertisement

While Palak Tiwari is yet to make her big Bollywood debut, she’s already very popular among fans on the internet. Her fans love her fashion sense and how she pulls off literally anything from a simple t-shirt to a salwar-suit.

Earlier today, Palak Tiwari was spotted at the Mumbai airport looking beautiful in an anarkali frock suit in green colour and paired it with juttis. She accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses and matching bangles in one hand.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to her picture, a user on Instagram commented, “Female version of Ibrahim Ali khan.” Another user commented, “Is she trying to copy sara ali@khan.” A third user commented, “Naak thodi ajeeb h.” A fourth user commented, “hi mardani shakal wali😍😍😍ibrahim ki male female copy ho tum😂😂😂.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Palak Tiwari for her looks and comparing her with Ibrahim Ali Khan? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Dobaaraa’ Starring Taapsee Pannu To Premiere At London Film Festival On This Date!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram