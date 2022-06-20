Ibrahim Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. He happens to be Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son and is quite popular on social media even before his big Bollywood debut. Last night, the handsome hunk was spotted at an eatery in Mumbai looking as dashing as ever and now netizens are going gaga over his looks. Scroll below to know the scoop.

Ibrahim has yet not made his Bollywood debut but was an assistant director on the upcoming Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. He’s already quite popular on social media and all thanks to good looks, good looks and good looks. Haha! His features are very similar to his father Saif and their uncanny resemblance is often the talk of the town.

Last night, Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted at an eatery in Mumbai along with his friends. The handsome hunk was dressed casually and paired a full-sleeved t-shirt with jeans. He styled his look with a pair of cool Nike sneakers.

Take a look at his video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Ibrahim Ali Khan looks like a carbon copy of his father Saif Ali Khan!

Reacting to his video on Instagram, a user commented, “I can’t believe how handsome he is. 🔥🔥 like seriously! 😍But not wonder, his parents were very attractive too.” Another user commented, “Royalty 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” A third user commented, “Bndo m bnda perfect bemisal da…👏🔥” A fourth user commented, “he look good. lemme see him in a movie👀”

What are your thoughts on Ibrahim Ali Khan’s latest outing in the city? Tell us in the space below.

