Actress Alia Bhatt, who made her debut with Student of The Year in 2012, is now one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She has appeared in several films and has delivered multiple blockbusters. The actress invests her heart and soul into the roles she takes on.

While Alia has often proved her acting chops in various films, she also sets the screen on fire with her bikini looks. The actress maintains her svelte figure with a high-intensity workout and nutritious diet. So let’s take a look at her fitness regime.

Alia Bhatt’s workout routine

Alia keeps herself fit by doing Pilates, yoga, weight training, core-strengthening exercises, Kick-boxing, and more at the gym. The Brahmastra actress never fails to mix things up in her workout routine. She also inspires her Instagram followers to do the same by sharing her journey on social media platforms.

It is also well known that Alia Bhatt had to undergo a tremendous weight loss journey to bag a role in Student of the Year back in 2012. She lost nearly 20 KGs for her role. Her trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi once shared a glimpse of her workout regime.

Gangubai Kathiawadi actor did a total of five exercises. Her trainer revealed their names and the number of sets and repetitions (reps). As per Sohrab Khushrushahi, Alia did 4 sets of 6-8 reps of HBT (Hanging Band Technique) Back Squats, 4 sets of 6-8 reps of Jefferson Curls, 4 sets of 6–8 reps of Elevated Sumo Squats + Sumo Deadlifts, 4 sets of 10-15 reps of Wall Sit Calf Raises, and 4 sets of 6-8 reps of Elevated Front Foot Banded Split Squats (each leg).

Alia Bhatt hits the gym at least five times a week in spite of her busy schedule. She also

Alia Bhatt diet plan

As per her nutritionist Rutuja Diwekar, Alia eats jowar in the summers, bajra in the winters, and naachni-raagi during the monsoons. She also includes seasonal fruits, herbal tea, eggs, and some healthy snacking as part of her daily diet. Organic milk, lassi, and chhaas are also her favorites, India.com reports.

Alia Bhatt likes to eat khichdi, dal-chawal, and curd rice with a tablespoon of ghee as well as other home-cooked dishes.

