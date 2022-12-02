Shweta Tiwari has time and again proved that age is just a number. The actress takes social media by storm every time she poses sultrily in ethnic, western and indo-western. Shweta, who enjoys a massive fan following of 4 million on Instagram, is currently seen in the new TV show Main Hoon Aparajita. While she dons a desi avatar on the screen, she often sets social media on fire with her sizzling photos in se*y outfits.

While we have seen many TV actresses ditching their bahu avatar and opting for a glam look, the actress had once shown her ‘parvati’ bani ‘poo’ transition in the most stunning way.

Throwback to the time, when Shweta Tiwari stunned us all with her amazing transformation leaving us breathless. In August last year, the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress set social media ablaze when she posed for some se*y photos wearing a cut-out gown. For the photoshoot, Shweta opted for a silver shimmery full-length gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The outfit had se*y cutouts on the curves that flaunted her hourglass figure.

For makeup, Shweta Tiwari opted for dark brown lipstick, while highlighting her smokey and kohl-rimmed eyes. Letting her figure do all the talking, Shweta decided to let her hair straight hair open. She rounded off her look with matching stilettos. Her stunning transformation had not only set our hearts racing.

Apart from her diva looks, Shweta Tiwari grabbed eyeballs with her caption which read, “Break All the rules if U have to… and Never, Ever apologise for it.!” Check it out below:

Well, this is not the first time, she had donned something like this, earlier too she had made heads turn with her sizzling hot appearances at many events.

Coming back, how much are you inspired by her diva look? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

