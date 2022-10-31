Rashami Desai is one of the most popular names in the television industry. The actress never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances and recently took to her Instagram account and shared pictures of herself wearing a beige bodycon dress and breaking the internet with the oomph factor. The Uttaran actress looks jaw-droppingly s*xy in the satin dress and is giving major fashion goals with her style. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Rashami enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 5 million followers on Instagram. The actress also happens to be quite active there and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to the fans on the photo-sharing site. Now talking about her latest upload on the site, the picture has over 158k likes and 5k comments on it.

Rashami Desai took to her Instagram account and shared pictures of herself wearing a satin beige coloured dress looking all bad-a** with a caption that read, “B E. Y O U R. O W N. K I N D. O F. B E A U T I F U L. . . .”

In the pictures, Rashami Desai has donned a plunging neckline thigh-high slit dress that she styled with rhinestone pumps and minimalistic jewellery including a double chain neckpiece.

For makeup, the actress pulled off a glazed donut look where she opted for bronze-toned eyes and glossy brown lips. For hair, the Uttaran actress tied it in a neat bun with a middle parting and looked absolutely stunning in the same.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

Rashami Desai is taking her style game a notch higher with her latest fashion affair!

