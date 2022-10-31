Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular B-town actresses at the moment and her extraordinary fashion affair is the reason why she often makes headlines among her fans on social media. Diwali might be over but netizens are still going gaga over celebrities fashion statement from the Bollywood parties and amid the same, Nora donned a pink chikankari lehenga putting up a racy display with ample cleav*ge revealing blouse by Manish Malhotra and it would be a perfect pick for you, if you’re getting engaged soon. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Nora happens to be really popular on social media with over 43 million followers on Instagram. The actress is also pretty active on the photo-sharing site and often gives a sneak-peak of her personal and professional life to the fans there. Now talking about her Diwali outfit, Fatehi wore a beautiful lehenga by the esteemed designer to his own party.

Nora Fatehi donned a blush pink chikankari lehenga by Manish Malhotra which came with a low-cut revealing sleeveless blouse and displayed her b*sty figure. The lehenga and blouse had golden sequin sparkle flakes embroidery all over it.

She styled her lehenga with a matching golden coloured potli bag and polki jewellery including a statement necklace and earrings. For makeup, Nora Fatehi went with subtle pink and golden hues on the eyes and nude pink lipstick.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Ufff! Nora Fatehi looks beyond amazing in this traditional avatar.

Now if you’re someone who’s getting engaged soon and still hasn’t finalized your outfit, we suggest you pick Nora’s plunging neckline lehenga and make heads turn with your presence.

