Katrina Kaif is all set for Christmas and so are we. The actress who is known globally for her extraordinary fashion sense has shared such glammed-up pictures of herself and we are melting looking at that perfect face. Usually Katrina wears nude lip colours but because it’s Tis’ The Season, she has gone red while donning a white sequinned one-shoulder dress giving her fans major fashion goals to take inspiration from this festive season. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Katrina is super popular on social media with over 68 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to fans on the photo-sharing site and we absolutely adore her PDA filled pictures with actor and husband Vicky Kaushal.

Now, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account and shared pictures of herself with a caption that read, “Its the season for red,” while also tagging her makeup brand in the same. In the pictures, Katrina can be seen wearing a white-coloured sequinned one-shoulder dress and looks pretty as ever in it.

It’s a short dress and Katrina Kaif has accessorised it with a statement silver bracelet. For makeup, the Phone Bhoot actress went bold with red lips and soft brown smokey eyes with bold brows, blushed cheeks and loads of highlighter on the face and neck.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Whoa… Apsara ho tum, ya koi pari. Hehe!

Katrina Kaif officially welcomes the Christmas season with a positive spirit and red lips. Tell us in the comments below, how are you celebrating the Santa Claus season this year.

