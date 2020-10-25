Veere Di Wedding Sequel: Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania & Swara Bhasker To Begin Shooting After Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Delivery?

How many of you loved the Bollywood Chick-flick, Veere Di Wedding? The film starring Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania became an instant hit amongst the fans of this genre. And now we have good news for all of you guys.

A sequel to the most successful film Sonam and her sister Rhea has produced is most definitely on the anvil. Excited? Well, then you gotta read the entire article to get all the details.

According to reports in Spotboye, a source close to the project reveals, “They’re definitely doing it with the same cast. If you remember, Kareena Kapoor was pregnant when they started shooting the first Veere Di Wedding. She’s pregnant again. So they will do the sequel after Kareena’s second baby.” Now, Veere Di Wedding 2 in the pipelines is definitely a piece of great news.

Sources say the core cast of the quartet of queens cannot change. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania genuinely hit the ok button in their togetherness. And that comes as a surprise to all those who were waiting to see fireworks among the actresses. Says Sonam, “Sorry to disappoint those who think we were slapping and scratching one another’s faces. We really got along like a house on fire.”

Speaking of Veere Di Wedding, the Rhea Kapoor produced film recently clocked two years since its release. The film ended on such a note that fans were hoping for a sequel. Everyone wants to know where does the character of Sonam Swara and Shikha are heading?

Veere Di Wedding producer hinted about the sequel When Kareena Kapoor Khan announced her second pregnancy. Rhea shared something for fans when she wished the to-be mommy. She wrote, “Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan my lucky charm, veere for life. Guess which producer is on the other end of Baby Khan no 2? #rulebreakers #foreverheroine.” In her message, the producer who has been planning the sequel since quite long now revealed she is likely to kick-start filming as soon as Bebo delivers baby no 2.

So now you tell us that how excited are you for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding?

